Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ GBIO traded down $1.96 on Thursday, hitting $21.84. The stock had a trading volume of 418,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,467. Generation Bio has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $55.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 5.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.53.

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In related news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 63,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $1,587,077.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $51,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,218.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,786 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,074. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

