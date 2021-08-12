Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Tops $3.84 on Exchanges

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be bought for about $3.84 or 0.00008662 BTC on exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $17.01 million and $482,248.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00055922 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.99 or 0.00879216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00110502 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00154391 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.