GenesisX Market Capitalization Tops $52,891.55 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. GenesisX has a market cap of $52,891.55 and approximately $38.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,799,963 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.