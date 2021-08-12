Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genmab A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.36. The company had a trading volume of 12,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,808. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $47.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.45. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 5.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

