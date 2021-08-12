Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

GMAB traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.56. 20,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.45. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $47.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,942 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $2,661,000. Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

