Genpact (NYSE:G) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.360-$2.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.96 billion-$4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $51.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. Genpact has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $51.34.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.57 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. Equities analysts predict that Genpact will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.20.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at $31,905,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,625 shares of company stock worth $6,589,224. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

