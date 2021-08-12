Genpact (NYSE:G) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.42

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.42 and last traded at $51.36, with a volume of 169 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.26.

A number of analysts recently commented on G shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.19.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $3,119,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,921,106.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,625 shares of company stock valued at $6,589,224 in the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 255,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,938,000 after buying an additional 42,753 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the first quarter valued at about $2,303,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 138.0% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 51,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 29,854 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 37.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,637,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,118,000 after acquiring an additional 449,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the first quarter valued at about $20,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

