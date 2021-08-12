Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Hits New 52-Week High at $671.00

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 671 ($8.77) and last traded at GBX 659 ($8.61), with a volume of 4532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 657 ($8.58).

GEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 759 ($9.92) price target on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 629.56. The company has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 78.21.

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

