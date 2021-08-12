GetBusy plc (LON:GETB) Insider Purchases £8,300 in Stock

GetBusy plc (LON:GETB) insider Paul Haworth acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £8,300 ($10,844.00).

Paul Haworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Paul Haworth acquired 10,000 shares of GetBusy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £7,600 ($9,929.45).

GETB traded up GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 84.40 ($1.10). 29,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,109. GetBusy plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 112 ($1.46). The firm has a market cap of £41.77 million and a P/E ratio of -36.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 87.50.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of GetBusy in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

About GetBusy

GetBusy plc develops and sells document and task management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers SmartVault, a cloud document management platform and client portal for small and medium sized businesses; Virtual Cabinet, a desktop document management, workflow, and cloud portal tool for medium to large professional service businesses; and GetBusy, a team and client task management, and signatures application.

