GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.35.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 692.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 377.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

GFL opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.57. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 72.07 and a beta of 1.30.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. On average, research analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.