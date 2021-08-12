GHOSTPRISM Market Cap Tops $2.68 Million (GHOST)

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, GHOSTPRISM has traded up 58.6% against the US dollar. GHOSTPRISM has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $59.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GHOSTPRISM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001268 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00055478 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00015094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $382.96 or 0.00865766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00109087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.95 or 0.00158141 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Coin Profile

GHOSTPRISM (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 4,783,629 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GHOSTPRISM is ghostxprism.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling GHOSTPRISM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOSTPRISM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GHOSTPRISM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

