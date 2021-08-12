Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

GBNXF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Gibson Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.53. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.36.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

