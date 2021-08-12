Gitcoin Price Hits $8.34 (GTC)

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, Gitcoin has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $8.34 or 0.00018902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gitcoin has a market cap of $118.35 million and $26.07 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00055483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00014988 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.95 or 0.00868404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00109853 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.42 or 0.00155159 BTC.

Gitcoin Profile

Gitcoin is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

