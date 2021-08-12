Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,579 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GBCI. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 33.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $54.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.01. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $67.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The firm had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.55%.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 15,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

