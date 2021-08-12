Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,144 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Gladstone Commercial worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 156,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 49.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Aegis raised their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.50 million, a P/E ratio of 1,134.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 8.57.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.54%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

