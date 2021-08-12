GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) Trading Down 41.6%

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLAE) shares fell 41.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.00 and last traded at $73.00. 6 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.93.

About GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE)

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of asset management services. It operates through the Asset Management Business; and Sports Investment Platform segments. The Asset Management Business segment include investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds and separate managed accounts.

