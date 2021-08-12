Glencore (LON:GLEN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.40

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.40 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 341.35 ($4.46), with a volume of 57035602 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 330.45 ($4.32).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Glencore from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Glencore from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 334 ($4.36) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 373.33 ($4.88).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 318.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

