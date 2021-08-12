Glenfarne Merger (NASDAQ:GGMC) Shares Down 0.4%

Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Glenfarne Merger stock. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.32% of Glenfarne Merger at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glenfarne Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

