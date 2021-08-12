Glitch Trading Down 7.7% Over Last Week (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Glitch has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Glitch coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000494 BTC on major exchanges. Glitch has a market cap of $17.37 million and $1.08 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00046598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00143738 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.87 or 0.00152819 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,517.01 or 1.00241817 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $385.32 or 0.00867659 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Glitch Profile

Glitch’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,261,523 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

