Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Director Acquires $84,384.00 in Stock

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Director Seth Gersch acquired 3,200 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $84,384.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Seth Gersch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Seth Gersch acquired 3,600 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.02 per share, with a total value of $97,272.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.65. 19,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,853. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.71. The stock has a market cap of $384.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.06 and a beta of 0.41. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.82). Global Indemnity Group had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Global Indemnity Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Global Indemnity Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 459,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after acquiring an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. 45.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

