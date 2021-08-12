Global Rental Token Trading Up 21.4% This Week (GRT)

Global Rental Token (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 98.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, Global Rental Token has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Global Rental Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Global Rental Token has a market cap of $555,573.82 and $66.00 worth of Global Rental Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00056409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00015287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.10 or 0.00888664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00112064 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Global Rental Token Coin Profile

GRT is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Global Rental Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins. Global Rental Token’s official message board is medium.com/@globalrentaltoken . Global Rental Token’s official website is globalrentaltoken.com . Global Rental Token’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

