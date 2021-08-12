GlobalBoost-Y Hits Market Cap of $1.31 Million (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 12th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for $0.0731 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 96.1% against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $103,204.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

