Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.920-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.59 million.Globant also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.580-$ EPS.

GLOB traded up $4.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $260.81. The stock had a trading volume of 417,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,886. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.27 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.79. Globant has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $264.96.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Globant will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Globant from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $221.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. upgraded shares of Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Globant from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $246.55.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

