Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Director Sells $131,463.00 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GL stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.68. The stock had a trading volume of 220,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,321. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.39 and a 12-month high of $108.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.61.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 8,392.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,502 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Globe Life by 1,690.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,478,000 after buying an additional 258,713 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth $22,598,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Globe Life by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,521,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,879,000 after buying an additional 182,473 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in Globe Life by 339.4% during the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 235,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,752,000 after buying an additional 181,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

