Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,368 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Globe Life worth $12,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Globe Life by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,306,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 30,569 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 519,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,243,000 after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,873,000 after acquiring an additional 48,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

GL stock opened at $97.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.14. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.39 and a twelve month high of $108.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.61.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $2,102,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Eric Mcpartland sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,203.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,000 shares of company stock worth $12,877,682. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

