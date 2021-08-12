Gnosis (GNO) One Day Volume Hits $4.91 Million

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Gnosis coin can currently be purchased for $205.45 or 0.00461494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gnosis has a market cap of $309.12 million and $4.91 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gnosis has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00055896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00015127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.35 or 0.00881305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00110965 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Gnosis (CRYPTO:GNO) is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

