GNY (GNY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $181,566.00

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One GNY coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000981 BTC on exchanges. GNY has a market cap of $85.29 million and approximately $181,566.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GNY has traded up 12.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GNY alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00056481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $407.72 or 0.00902246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00111580 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002019 BTC.

About GNY

GNY (GNY) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.