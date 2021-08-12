GNY Price Hits $0.45 on Major Exchanges (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. GNY has a total market capitalization of $86.99 million and $142,638.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GNY has traded up 22.7% against the dollar. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000995 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00056342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.50 or 0.00894442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00110812 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00152622 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY (GNY) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

