GoChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.87 Million (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 12th. One GoChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0291 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GoChain has traded 30.1% higher against the dollar. GoChain has a total market capitalization of $31.87 million and approximately $5.81 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GoChain

GO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,143,106,753 coins and its circulating supply is 1,093,231,754 coins. GoChain’s official website is gochain.io . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

Buying and Selling GoChain

