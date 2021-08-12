GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Lowered to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 102.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GOCO. Raymond James cut GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist cut their target price on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

GOCO traded down $3.27 on Thursday, reaching $4.93. The stock had a trading volume of 357,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,169. GoHealth has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.09.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. Analysts predict that GoHealth will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,055.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOCO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 4th quarter worth $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

