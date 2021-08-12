GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. GoHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

GOCO stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.85. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoHealth will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $725,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,532.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in GoHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 28.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

