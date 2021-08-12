GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.54% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. GoHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.
GOCO stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.85. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26.
In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $725,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,532.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in GoHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 28.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About GoHealth
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.
