GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Releases Earnings Results

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. GoHealth updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ GOCO traded down $3.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.69. 27,550,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,706. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. GoHealth has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

Get GoHealth alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lowered their price target on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. GoHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

In related news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,055.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.