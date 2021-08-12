Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 504,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,872 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.77% of Golden Entertainment worth $12,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 18.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,493 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,209,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after buying an additional 22,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,936 shares in the last quarter. 52.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $528,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,886.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $538,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $49.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $54.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GDEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

