Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) vs. Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) Financial Comparison

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) and Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Golden Minerals and Theta Gold Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Theta Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Golden Minerals presently has a consensus target price of $1.15, suggesting a potential upside of 140.64%. Given Golden Minerals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than Theta Gold Mines.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Golden Minerals and Theta Gold Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals $5.64 million 13.80 -$9.09 million ($0.07) -6.83 Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Theta Gold Mines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Golden Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Minerals and Theta Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals -68.30% -62.46% -40.73% Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Golden Minerals beats Theta Gold Mines on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico. It also holds a 100% interest in the El Quevar advanced exploration silver property situated in the province of Salta, Argentina; and diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009 as a result of reorganization. Golden Minerals Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

Theta Gold Mines Company Profile

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018. Theta Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

