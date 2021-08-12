Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 9,777 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 9,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $294,678.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 6,555 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $198,026.55.

On Friday, August 6th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 162,384 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $4,905,620.64.

On Monday, August 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 104,400 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $2,954,520.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 83,591 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $2,362,281.66.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 39,453 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,112,180.07.

On Thursday, July 15th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 9,438 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $265,302.18.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,524,000.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 38,736 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $1,108,236.96.

On Friday, June 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,193,081 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $39,681,874.06.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 63,633 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $2,088,435.06.

Shares of CRC stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $30.00. 300,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,234. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $34.09.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in California Resources by 2,062.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in California Resources by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 20,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in California Resources by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

