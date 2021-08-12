GoldFund (GFUN) Price Down 43.9% This Week

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 34.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 12th. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $139,539.62 and approximately $254.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldFund coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded down 43.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006146 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000103 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000171 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GFUN is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

