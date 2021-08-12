Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,903 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.7% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $67,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Roth Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 110.7% in the first quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 731 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $286.95 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $291.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $273.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

