GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Trading Up 6.2%

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s share price was up 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.18 and last traded at $32.82. Approximately 68,246 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,005,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.91.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GDRX shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion and a PE ratio of -34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a current ratio of 17.82.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.61 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 398,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $13,059,336.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,937.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver purchased 198,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.87 per share, with a total value of $5,935,258.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 451,774 shares of company stock worth $14,004,559 and sold 1,506,438 shares worth $53,428,393. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in GoodRx by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after buying an additional 118,554 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,848,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in GoodRx by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

