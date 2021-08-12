Goodwin Daniel L Buys 763 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,879 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.8% of Goodwin Daniel L’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its position in Apple by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 28,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.09. 1,777,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,491,844. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. New Street Research cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

