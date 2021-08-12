Gordon Rubenstein Sells 10,000 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $115,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gordon Rubenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

On Thursday, August 12th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 30,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $337,800.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 4 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $48.04.

On Thursday, July 1st, Gordon Rubenstein sold 400 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $4,800.00.

NYSE ACEL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,246. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.17 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 32.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ACEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 3.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.