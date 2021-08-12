Governor DAO (GDAO) Reaches Market Cap of $1.88 Million

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Governor DAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001478 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. Governor DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and $157,993.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00046552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.77 or 0.00143671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.56 or 0.00152220 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,355.25 or 0.99930410 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.84 or 0.00869286 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Governor DAO

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,867,644 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org

Governor DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

