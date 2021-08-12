Graft (GRFT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $35,875.00

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 12th. Graft has a total market cap of $219,970.07 and $35,875.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Graft has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. One Graft coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $263.37 or 0.00587348 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001755 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000173 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Graft Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

