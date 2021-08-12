Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,310 ($17.12). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 1,303 ($17.02), with a volume of 269,206 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GFTU shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Grafton Group from GBX 1,470 ($19.21) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,155.63 ($15.10).

Get Grafton Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,210.58. The stock has a market cap of £3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.