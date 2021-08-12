Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Purchased by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 157.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.05% of Graham worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter worth about $36,136,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Graham by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,081,000 after buying an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Graham by 1,922.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,671,000 after buying an additional 23,105 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graham during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,161,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GHC traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $630.36. 13,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,526. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $648.90. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $376.20 and a fifty-two week high of $685.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.92 by ($0.92). Graham had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 8.78%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

