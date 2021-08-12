Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $207.70 million-$212.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.49 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.030-$6.250 EPS.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $88.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.62. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $75.64 and a 12 month high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.50.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

