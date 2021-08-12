Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.080-$2.220 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $254 million-$261 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.030-$6.250 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.50.

LOPE opened at $88.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.62. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $75.64 and a 52-week high of $115.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

