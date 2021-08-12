Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) COO Acquires $103,520.00 in Stock

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) COO Steven Plust purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $103,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE:GPMT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.03. The stock had a trading volume of 392,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,970. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $713.90 million, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.53. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $15.92.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 11.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 307,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,914,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPMT. TheStreet upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.
About Granite Point Mortgage Trust
Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
