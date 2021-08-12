Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) Achieves Market Cap of $9.29 Million

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market cap of $9.29 million and $1.69 million worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded up 30.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00056052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003019 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $388.99 or 0.00874924 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00110624 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.33 or 0.00155944 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Profile

Graphlinq Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

