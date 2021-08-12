Graviocoin (GIO) Price Up 17.2% This Week

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 12th. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $147.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 17.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00373443 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006600 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000443 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

