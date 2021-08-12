Graviton Price Tops $4.82 on Top Exchanges (GTON)

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 12th. Over the last week, Graviton has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Graviton has a market cap of $17.50 million and approximately $49,186.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviton coin can currently be bought for $4.82 or 0.00010706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00047048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00140257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.13 or 0.00153501 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,871.12 or 0.99630938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $393.63 or 0.00874005 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Graviton Coin Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Graviton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviton using one of the exchanges listed above.

